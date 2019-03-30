Wrexham’s promotion charge continues to stutter

Wrexham slipped to a fourth loss in five with a 4-2 defeat at in-form Ebbsfleet.

The hosts went into a fortunate lead after 10 minutes when the luckless Shaun Pearson deflected a hard low cross into his own net.

Ebbsfleet built on their bit of luck though as Michael Cheek headed in from a corner five minutes before half time.

Cheek then scored his second just a minute before the break, getting on the end of Gozie Ugwu’s deep ball to the far post. Seemingly down and out,

Wrexham rallied dramatically in the second half.

Substitute Stuart Beavon steered in from a Paul Rutherford cross four minutes after the restart. Then Pearson made amends for his own goal after a goalmouth scramble with eight minutes remaining. But substitute Andy Drury fed Ugwu to clinch it for the Fleet in the 85th minute.