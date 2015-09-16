Wright slams Arsenal's Benzema chase

Arsenal great Ian Wright has labelled his former club's close-season pursuit of Karim Benzema as "embarrassing".

The London club were linked with the Real Madrid striker throughout the transfer window, only for the Frenchman to commit his future to the Spanish giants.

And Wright believes Arsenal went about their business in the wrong way.

"I thought the Benzema situation was embarrassing in the way they pursued it," he said on BT Sport.

"Trying to get a player like that, straight off the bat you have to find out if they're interested in coming. If they're interested, you pursue it.

"I thought [the way] they dealt with it was pretty bad, and the way he mugged Arsenal off on Twitter by saying Madrid is his home wasn't great."