Wright: We can match Motherwell

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright will not travel to Fir Park with any sense of fear or inferiority when his side face a team eight places above them in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Saints are bottom while Motherwell sit fourth but Wright’s men are beginning to emerge from a difficult start to the season and are looking to avenge a 1-0 home defeat by the Lanarkshire side.

“I don’t think there is much between the two teams,” Wright said.

“They have started really well but, the game we played here, we should have won.

“We missed a penalty, both teams missed two sitters of the year and (Mark) Gillespie makes a great save in the last minute from Stevie May. We created more than they did in what was a pretty poor game.

“They were on a great run and have had a couple of defeats so it’s a tough game but we are not gong there with any fear. We know we are every bit as good as Motherwell on our day.”

Wright added: “I know we are bottom but I try not to look at it. There’s six teams with three or four points between us all, and four teams on the same number of points.

“Yes it’s not nice when you look at the table and see you are bottom, but we have come off the back of a bad run and are starting to pick up points.

“We have seven points from four games, which is pretty good, particularly coming off the run we were on.

“We have to just focus on getting off the bottom of the table but we do realise it looks like we are in a mini-league with six teams and the team at the top is only three points ahead of us.”