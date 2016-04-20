WWE great Ric Flair revs up Leicester

Leicester City have received some title-winning advice from the most unlikely of sources - professional wrestling great Ric Flair.

Claudio Ranieri's Leicester were rated a 5000-1 shot at winning the Premier League title at the start of the season but are now just three wins away from doing just that.

Their fairy-tale story has made headlines all around the world, and it seems even the professional wrestling circuit has caught wind of the storyline - one which would not be out of place in the fantasy world of WWE.

Flair is a two-time WWE Hall-of-Famer and a 16-time world champion and offered some timely advice for Leicester in a rev-up that could have been delivered in the middle of the squared circle.

"I heard it's 5000-1 if you win [the Premier League]," Flair begun.

"You've come this far, you've walked that aisle.

"You've beaten the best.

"Just bring it. Don’t look back, just look forward."

And looking forward, one of Leicester's next tests comes against none other than the Premier League's most successful club, Manchester United.

And Flair had a message for them too.

"Manchester United, you're up next. You've got no game guys," Flair taunted.

"Leicester City, all the way. Whoo!"