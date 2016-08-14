Wydad Casablanca 2 ASEC Mimosas 1: Hosts into last four

Wydad Casablanca booked their place in the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League with a 2-1 home win against ASEC Mimosas on Sunday.

The visitors, needing the points to keep their own qualification hopes alive, saw their hopes dashed when they fell behind after an hour.

Abdeladim Khadrouf's strike put the hosts on course, although Krahire Zakri hit back within nine minutes with a smart strike from the edge of the box to leave the tie in the balance.

Progression was secured by Wydad Casablanca when Congo international Fabrice Ondama hit a late winner.