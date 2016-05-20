Xavi: Barca still Copa del Rey favourites against Sevilla

Barcelona great Xavi said Sevilla showed their class and powers of recovery to win the Europa League final, but believes the Spanish champions will be a big step up ahead of the Copa del Rey decider.

Sevilla overcame a first-half deficit to upstage Liverpool 3-1 on Wednesday for a third consecutive Europa League title.

But former Spain international Xavi said that did little to convince him of their chances of beating Barcelona on Sunday.

"Barcelona are the favourites," Xavi told the website of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Al Sadd captain praised Sevilla for their efforts but said playing Barca were a different prospect entirely.

"Sevilla played a fantastic second half against Liverpool at the end of the Europa League and were the better team," Xavi said.

"They have the experience of playing major finals and what they have achieved is impressive.

"But Barcelona is the best team in the world and hopefully they get the double [after winning La Liga last week]."