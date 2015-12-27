Xavi questions Mourinho's philosophy

Xavi has questioned Jose Mourinho's philosophy as he feels the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager only cares about the result.

Barcelona legend Xavi worked with Mourinho at Camp Nou, where the Portuguese held coaching positions under Bobby Robson and Louis van Gaal.

Mourinho went on to establish himself as one of the game's most successful managers, but was sacked by Chelsea last week.

And Xavi says he sees the game completely differently to the ex-Madrid and Inter boss.

"He always wanted to win at any price and that shows in the way he goes about things," Xavi told Record.

"I respect that philosophy, but winning at any cost means you can't stay true to a playing style. For me, the means don't always justify the ends.

"I have a lot of respect for him, he has achieved great things, but I see football in a different way to Mourinho."