Xhaka: Arsenal's attractive football fits me

Granit Xhaka feels Arsenal are the perfect club for him and has vowed to give his all to help his new team to silverware in 2016-17.

The Switzerland international, 23, joined Arsenal from Borussia Monchengladbach this transfer window and made his first appearance in the 2-1 friendly win over the MLS All-Stars on Thursday.

"It's a really nice feeling to play for such a great and big club for the first time," Xhaka told the official Arsenal website after his debut.

"I really enjoyed it and I think it showed on the pitch that I've been welcomed really well, that I have the trust of my team-mates. I'm really pleased to have finally played my first game.

"This club fits to me and I fit to it. Arsenal play attractive football and I enjoy that.

"This team has a lot of quality and we'll give our all to show that on the pitch. We will give our all to win something. I've already noticed how high the expectation levels are at this club. You realise that quickly.

"But we'll go from game to game and will make sure that we're well prepared for every game."