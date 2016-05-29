Xhaka proud to complete 'dream' Arsenal move

Switzerland star Granit Xhaka is delighted to have completed a "dream" transfer to Arsenal from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 23-year-old secured a move to Emirates Stadium this week for a reported fee of close to €40million after an impressive four-year spell in the Bundesliga.

The midfielder, compared to Andrea Pirlo by former Arsenal defender Johan Djourou, is relieved to have sealed the move prior to Euro 2016 and is relishing the prospect of his first appearance under Arsene Wenger.

"I feel good, now I'm happy to be a Gunner," Xhaka told Sky Sports News after Switzerland's 2-1 friendly defeat to Belgium on Saturday.

"It's been a big week for me, but now it's official and I'm very happy. Arsenal is a big club. I've seen the pitch, it's unbelievable. It was a dream for me and I'm happy now."

Xhaka, captain for much of the season under Andre Schubert, made 36 appearances for Gladbach in all competitions this season.