Xhaka proud to play for 'classy' Arsenal

Granit Xhaka has described his pride at playing for Arsenal, who he described as a club with a lot of class.

The Swiss international made a big-money move from Borussia Monchengladbach in the close-season, and he has hit the ground running at the Emirates Stadium.

Xhaka has scored twice for Arsenal and helped them make a strong start to the campaign, with Arsene Wenger's men third in the Premier League and top of their Champions League group.

"I'm really enjoying it here," he said in a Twitter Q&A with supporters. "Everything goes as planned, and things are really well planned here, regardless of if we are playing home or away.

"You can see it's a club with a lot of class and that shows with everything.

"I'm very proud to play for such a club, to be a Gunner. That makes me doubly proud to have joined this team. It's the perfect path."