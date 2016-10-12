Xhaka proud to play for 'classy' Arsenal
Having settled in quickly at Arsenal, Granit Xhaka hailed the Premier League club as having "a lot of class".
Granit Xhaka has described his pride at playing for Arsenal, who he described as a club with a lot of class.
The Swiss international made a big-money move from Borussia Monchengladbach in the close-season, and he has hit the ground running at the Emirates Stadium.
Xhaka has scored twice for Arsenal and helped them make a strong start to the campaign, with Arsene Wenger's men third in the Premier League and top of their Champions League group.
"I'm really enjoying it here," he said in a Twitter Q&A with supporters. "Everything goes as planned, and things are really well planned here, regardless of if we are playing home or away.
"You can see it's a club with a lot of class and that shows with everything.
"I'm very proud to play for such a club, to be a Gunner. That makes me doubly proud to have joined this team. It's the perfect path."
