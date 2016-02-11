Xhaka tempted by Premier League switch

Granit Xhaka has admitted he would find it hard to resist the temptation of the Premier League should Manchester City come calling.

The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder has been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium after a string of impressive displays for the Bundesliga side.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich have also been linked with the 23-year-old and he has hinted leaving Borussia Park could happen – although he will not be the next notable name to depart for China.

"I can only speak for myself, but at my age I would never go to China, for no money in the world," Xhaka told Sport Bild.

"The sporting perspective and everything else would need to be right. Honestly, you want to experience such a positive vibe, such a togetherness in football. That counts too.

"And should I one day want to make the next step, it also has to be an improvement.

"But true, it's difficult to say no when Manchester City want you and you could play there. That much I have to admit. But I am certainly not the only one.'"