Xulu set for Arsenal trial

The 18-year-old was named South Africa’s Premiership Young Player of the Year in his first full season with the Sundowns and recently had his hopes of sealing a move to Barcelona dashed.

However, the youngster, who has scored three goals in 22 appearances, now has his sights set on securing a contract with the Emirates Stadium outfit, with his trial at London Colney expected to begin next week.

"We are extremely excited by the prospects that could be on the young man's horizon," Alex Shakoane, Sundowns' communications director, told The Sowetan.

"It is satisfying for us that the young man is being acknowledged and pursued by such esteemed teams.

"We are especially pleased that we continue to show that when you play for Sundowns the sky is truly the limit.

"If Arsenal are happy with him talks will open between the parties involved."

Xulu would provide extra cover in defence should Arsène Wenger choose to sign the talented youngster, following the departures of defenders William Gallas, Sol Campbell, Philippe Senderos and Mikael Silvestre over the summer.

By Vaishali Bhardwaj