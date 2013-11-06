Yakin praises 'disciplined' Steaua at Basel
Basel manager Murat Yakin hailed his side's fighting spirit after they snatched a 1-1 draw against Steaua Bucharest on Wednesday.
Yakin's men fell behind 17 minutes into the UEFA Champions League Group E match when Federico Piovaccari got on the end of a fine ball from Lukasz Szukala to fire home.
Basel looked set to suffer frustration in their bid to force a leveller, but the Swiss team were rewarded for their tenacity in injury-time when substitute Giovanni Sio slotted past Ciprian Tatarusanu.
Sio's goal, his first in the Champions League, means Basel trail second-placed Schalke by a solitary point with two matches remaining.
"It's not undeserved that we scored the equaliser since the second half was often one-way football. We will take the positives from this game," said Yakin.
"We fought really well and showed a lot of morale. Our chances to progress from this group are still there."
Basel's next group match is at home against leaders Chelsea on November 26.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.