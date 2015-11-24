Yaya Toure: Manchester City want quadruple

Yaya Toure believes Manchester City have what it takes to win the quadruple this campaign.

Manuel Pellegrini's men have been unable to make an impact in Europe in recent years, but the Ivory Coast international is confident they can go all the way in the Champions League this time around, while he has also set his sights on Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup glory.

"The target of this club this year is try to achieve any trophy possible and we are still going strong in all of them this season," Toure told City's website.

"We know it will be difficult to win everything, but we'll be trying as hard as we can because we have the squad, we have the players and I think if everything is right at the right time, we can perform and beat anybody."

Manchester City were beaten 4-1 by Liverpool at the weekend and Toure is determined to return to winning ways when they take on Juventus in Group D with top spot on the line.

"It’s important for the confidence of our supporters and it’s important for us to put in a strong performance," he added.

"A couple of years ago, we were in this competition and we didn’t finish in the top two. I think the key is to finish first for the first time and if we could do it with one game to spare, so much the better.

"I don't know what will happen in Turin. For us, the target is to finish first and get a kind draw in the Round of 16 and then continue onwards because it's a target to get as far as we can in this competition."