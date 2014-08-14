Yedlin deal good for everyone, says Hanauer

Yedlin signed a four-year contract with Tottenham on Wednesday but it was immediately announced the United States right-back will spend the rest of the MLS season with Seattle.

Hanauer reckons the deal suits all parties, as the Sounders aim for their maiden MLS title and Yedlin continues to develop before moving to the London club.

"This transaction provides, first, a great opportunity for us to win a championship in 2014 with DeAndre remaining with the team," Hanauer told the official website of the MLS.

"Second, it provides us with allocation money that is paramount to maintaining a competitive squad going forward."

Yedlin was reportedly sold for $4 million, with Seattle set to pocket 75 per cent of the fee, according to MLS rules.

The 21-year-old full-back shot to prominence during the World Cup in Brazil, coming off the bench three times for the USA.

Yedlin played 33 games for Seattle last season and has made 14 appearances so far in 2014 as the Sounders lead the American top tier's Western Conference.

Since the Sounders joined the MLS in 2009 they have won the US Open Cup three times, but have failed to win the league.

This year could represent their best chance in their six years in the MLS.