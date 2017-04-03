Yesss!! - Bartra's search for brave Dortmund fan succeeds

Marc Bartra is overjoyed after finding the mystery Borussia Dortmund supporter who sat alone among the fans of fierce rivals Schalke during Saturday's Revierderby.

Bartra made a social media plea to track down the female fan, promising to gift her his matchday shirt if a meeting could be facilitated.

The lone woman was pictured wearing the yellow of BVB among a sea of Schalke's royal blue somewhere in the Veltins-Arena as the region's two biggest clubs played out a 1-1 Bundesliga draw.

Bartra's mission to find the mystery follower and reward her for a very public display of loyalty was launched on Sunday and reached a successful conclusion within 24 hours.

The former Barcelona centre-back is clearly ecstatic the fan, who appears to be called Steffi, has been found, vowing to fulfil his promise.

I want to meet this woman! Will you help me find her? I wanna gift her my shirt! Help me with RT + hashtag April 2, 2017