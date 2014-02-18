Yobo relishing relegation scrap with Norwich

The Nigeria international arrived at Carrow Road in a loan deal from Super Lig leaders Fenerbahce in the January transfer window.

Norwich find themselves in a perilous position just a point better off than third-bottom Sunderland after failing to win their last four games.

Yobo takes heart from his successful battle against relegation with former club Everton in the 2003-04 season and is determined to ensure Norwich stay in the top flight.

"It wasn't great," he told The Pink 'Un. "It was a similar situation in as much if you were not careful you could be relegated but over the years we got better and better at Everton and we ended up a top seven team.

"I remember that season because we had done well the year before and then things went flat. There was also the season when we qualified for the Champions League and that was difficult as well.

"You look at the club's situation and of course it is a challenge but I like that extra motivation. I understand the situation Norwich is in. I am excited about it.

"Sometimes you can get comfortable if you are in a team winning every game. You see how many teams are involved at the bottom. If you squeeze out two results you go right to the top end. If you lose you come back towards the bottom."