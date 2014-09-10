Young believes Man United can still win title

Louis van Gaal's reign at Old Trafford has got off to an underwhelming start, with United taking just two points from their three top-flight fixtures against Swansea City, Sunderland and Burnley, while also succumbing to an embarrassing 4-0 League Cup defeat at third-tier MK Dons.

That follows on from a dreadful 2013-14 campaign under David Moyes, which saw United relinquish their title with a whimper by finishing seventh.

Dutchman Van Gaal splashed the cash in the transfer window in a bid to revive the club's fortunes, bringing in the likes of Angel Di Maria for a British-record fee of £59.7 million from Real Madrid and Colombia star Radamel Falcao on loan from Monaco.

And Young, who has started all three of his side's Premier League games this term in an unfamiliar wing-back role, has warned United's rivals they have history of bouncing back from slow starts.

"In previous seasons when we haven't started the season so well, we've gone on to win the league," the former Aston Villa man told Inside United.

"People have written us off already but everyone here knows you don't write off a club like United.

"People can say what they want, but internally we all know exactly what we're striving to do, what goals we've set and what we want to achieve.

"There is no point panicking after a handful of games - it's obviously been disappointing, but you have to take the positives from the games we've had.

"I definitely think things are going to turn for us and I would say to the fans there is nothing to worry about, we're going to come good."

Van Gaal goes in search of his first win as United boss at home to QPR on Sunday.