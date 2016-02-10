Young Tottenham stars don't know their limits - Lloris

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has hailed the club's young talents and praised his team's ideal balance, which he feels is rare at the highest level.

Spurs are enjoying an impressive campaign under Mauricio Pochettino and sit second in the Premier League after 25 games, as well as remaining alive in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Lloris thinks it helps to have young players at Tottenham who do not know their limits and is excited to see how the campaign ends.

"I have always spoken about having the 'basics' in the team and we have the basics," the 29-year-old told the club's official website.

"We have the talent, we have the working mentality and we have improved a lot tactically and technically.

"Individually as well, a lot of players are improving and because we are young, some players don't know their limit. That is very good.

"The competition inside the club helps push everyone even more. For me, I am 29, I have more than 10 years behind me in professional football and I am enjoying this moment at Tottenham because it is very difficult at the highest level of football to keep the right balance in the team and at the moment, we are doing that."

Lloris, though, warned his younger team-mates that although Tottenham have won six consecutive matches in all competitions, form can often change without warning.

He continued: "We cannot forget that things can turn around quickly in football.

"That is why we always have to be vigilant about what is happening every day. That is the role of the gaffer, the staff, the experienced players – to put the team in the best condition every day for every game.

"We are having a great season because we are still in the cups, still in the league, there are a lot of things to try to reach and that is exciting."