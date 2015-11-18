Young wary of resurgent Watford

Ashley Young has warned his Manchester United team-mates not to take Watford lightly when they return to Premier League action at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Young began his career at Watford before heading to Aston Villa, the 30-year-old then making his way to Old Trafford in 2011.

United head into the game in fourth, two points behind joint leaders Manchester City and Arsenal after one defeat in their last eight top-flight matches.

Watford endured a tougher start, but have found their feet in recent weeks with wins over Stoke City and West Ham lifting them into mid-table.

"It won't be an easy match," Young told United's official website. "A lot of people wrote them off at the start of the season, but they're a team that works hard and gets players on the ball and they score goals.

"They've been in good form recently, but hopefully we can go there and get the three points."

And Young hopes to receive a better reception than when he goes back to Villa Park with United.

He added: "I'm really looking forward to going back. It's the club where I started and learnt my trade and, hopefully, it'll be a nice reception... a better one than I get at Aston Villa anyway.

"I started at Watford when I was 10 and left at 21, so I was there for a long time. It set me up and helped me get to where I am today."