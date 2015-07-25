Youngster Sane extends Schalke contract

Schalke have extended the contract of 19-year-old prospect Leroy Sane, keeping the midfielder at the Veltins Arena until 2019.

Sane - whose original deal was due to expire in 2017 - shot to prominence last season with the Bundesliga club, having made his league debut in April 2014.

The 19-year-old made 14 appearances in all competitions last term, scoring on his UEFA Champions League debut in a 4-3 second-leg victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Schalke bowed out on aggregate in that last-16 tie and slumped to a sixth-place finish in the Bundesliga, prompting Roberto Di Matteo to leave his position as head coach.

However, Sane has a part to play in the plans of Di Matteo's successor, Andre Breitenreiter, and will remain under contract for the next four years.

"Leroy is a very talented player who has already indicated in recent seasons how versatile he can be in the attacking area," general manager Horst Heldt told the club's official website.

"Given his development and his great potential, we are very pleased that Leroy sees his future at Schalke."