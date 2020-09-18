Youssouf Mulumbu misses out for Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer will be without Youssouf Mulumbu for Saturday’s visit of Hamilton.

The 33-year-old former West Brom star has returned to Rugby Park for a third spell after more than a year out of the game but has tweaked a hamstring and will sit out the clash with Accies.

Midfielder Alan Power (hamstring) and goalkeeper Jake Eastwood (thigh) remain out.

Brian Rice has eight absentees for Hamilton.

Four Accies players, one of whom is defender Lee Hodson, are out through Covid-19 issues.

Four other players are injured with Rice left struggling to fill the bench.