Youssouf Mulumbu misses out for Kilmarnock
By PA Staff
Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer will be without Youssouf Mulumbu for Saturday’s visit of Hamilton.
The 33-year-old former West Brom star has returned to Rugby Park for a third spell after more than a year out of the game but has tweaked a hamstring and will sit out the clash with Accies.
Midfielder Alan Power (hamstring) and goalkeeper Jake Eastwood (thigh) remain out.
Brian Rice has eight absentees for Hamilton.
Four Accies players, one of whom is defender Lee Hodson, are out through Covid-19 issues.
Four other players are injured with Rice left struggling to fill the bench.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.