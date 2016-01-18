Zabaleta rules out January transfer

Pablo Zabaleta has ruled out any talk of a January move to Inter after chalking up 200 Premier League appearances for Manchester City.

The full-back has been linked with a move to the Serie A outfit in the January transfer window, but Zabaleta insists he has no intention to leave City in the middle of another title challenge.

Zabaleta's current contract runs out in 2017 and the Argentinian has had struggles with two different knee injuries this year, but he remains committed to City as long as he is wanted by the club.

"At the end of this season I will have one more year left on my contract. Normally the end of this season will be the time to decide what we will do," Zabaleta told the Manchester Evening News.

"As a player I think I still have two or three years left to play at the top level, but in football you never know – things change quickly.

"I am enjoying myself at this great club, and at the end of this season we will have a conversation with the club.

"It's January, and everything comes from the media about players coming in or going out but I am 100 per cent focussed on City at the moment.

"I want to finish the season here and am not thinking of going anywhere in January."

With 200 league appearances to his name at City, where he arrived in 2008, Zabaleta said he has his fair share of scars to show for his efforts in helping the club to two Premier League title in four years.

"I have become a very ugly man – not just the scars, I lost my hair as well because I kept having to have it cut everywhere!" he said.

"I am a lucky man because I am happily married to a lovely girl, so I can't complain."