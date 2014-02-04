Zaha hoping to be a fans' favourite at Cardiff

Zaha made the temporary switch from Manchester United on transfer deadline day, and came off the bench for his Cardiff debut on Saturday, setting up Craig Bellamy for the equaliser in the 2-1 success over Norwich City.

After struggling for game time at Old Trafford - Zaha played just 28 minutes of Premier League football under David Moyes - the 21-year-old was just happy to be involved on Saturday.

"I was just glad to get on," he said.

"We needed the crowd to help and the noise the fans made helped us to push on.

"I'm happy. I hope to be one of the fans' favourites and every game I come on, I will give it my all."

The win over Norwich lifted Cardiff off the foot of the table, and the England international believes the result will provide a huge boost as they look to avoid the drop back to the Championship.

"We can get out of the relegation zone if we just believe, and getting those points has helped a lot," he said.