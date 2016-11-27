Zaha pledges allegiance to Ivory Coast

Wilfried Zaha has opted to represent Ivory Coast at international level after struggling to add to his two England appearances.

The Crystal Palace winger first broke on to the international scene for England in two friendlies against Sweden and Scotland in November 2012 and August 2013, respectively.

But the 24-year-old, who was born in Abidjan, remained eligible for his home nation due to not representing England in a competitive fixture.

Seemingly content with not adding to his two caps with England, Zaha made the decision on commit his international future to the Ivory Coast on Sunday and is now in contention to play at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in January.

A statement from the Ivorian Football Federation read: "Ivorian-English offensive midfielder Wilfried Zaha has decided to now play with the Elephants under the colours of the Ivory Coast, the country of his origin.

"The player addressed on Sunday 27 November 2016 in a letter to FIFA to change his team of representation.

"Approached a few weeks by the Ivorian Football Federation [FIF], Wilfried Zaha has made his choice this Sunday in London.

"In the presence of his father, FIF president Augustin Sidy Diallo and national team coach Michel Dussuyer, he put his signature to the request for change of national sport representation addressed to FIFA."