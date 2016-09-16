Zamalek 4 Wydad 0: Hosts take complete control of semi-final

Zamalek put one foot in the final of the CAF Champions League with a 4-0 demolition of Wydad in Friday's semi-final first leg.

Zamalek took the lead in just the fourth minute when Shikabala rifled a drive into the bottom-left corner from just outside the box.

A second goal soon followed for the hosts when a defensive mistake let in Ayman Hefny, who made no mistake with a shot from inside the box, before Basem Morsi added a third early in the second half.

Wydad's task was already mounting and when Mostafa Fathi converted a 73rd-minute penalty to round off the scoring Zamalek all but ended the tie as a contest.

The second leg of the semi-final will take place in Morocco on September 24, with the winners facing either ZESCO United or Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.