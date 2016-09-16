Zamalek 4 Wydad 0: Hosts take complete control of semi-final
Shikabala, Ayman Hefny, Basem Morsi and Mostafa Fathi scored for Zamalek in a 4-0 thrashing of Wydad in the CAF Champions League semi-final.
Zamalek put one foot in the final of the CAF Champions League with a 4-0 demolition of Wydad in Friday's semi-final first leg.
Zamalek took the lead in just the fourth minute when Shikabala rifled a drive into the bottom-left corner from just outside the box.
A second goal soon followed for the hosts when a defensive mistake let in Ayman Hefny, who made no mistake with a shot from inside the box, before Basem Morsi added a third early in the second half.
Wydad's task was already mounting and when Mostafa Fathi converted a 73rd-minute penalty to round off the scoring Zamalek all but ended the tie as a contest.
The second leg of the semi-final will take place in Morocco on September 24, with the winners facing either ZESCO United or Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.
