Zamora hoping to face 'relaxed' City

Sun, beach and flip-flops. The appeals of the Premier League's off-season is cause for optimism for QPR frontman Bobby Zamora, who believes the minds of Manchester City's players could be elsewhere with little to gain so late in the season.

While QPR are playing for survival and must win their three remaining fixtures to stand any chance, Chelsea have already claimed the title and second-placed City are virtually assured of a top-four finish and UEFA Champions League football next term.

With that in mind, 34-year-old Zamora is hoping that may work in QPR's favour at the Etihad on Sunday.

"It's a going to be a tough task, obviously, against Manchester City," said Zamora.

"It's unlike the last time, that last game of the season [City won 2011-12 title on final day of the campaign], they don't have anything to play for as such.

"So we'd like to think they're going to have their flip-flops on and be on the beach, not want to get injured and all those bits and pieces really.

"So, that's what we're hoping. We're going to be all guns blazing, and hopefully they have an off day and a relaxed approach to the day, and we can get something."