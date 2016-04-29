Zamparini sanctioned for Infantino comments

Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini has been fined and suspended by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) over remarks relating to Gianni Infantino.

Zamparini alleged the FIFA president had "bought votes" in February's election as he beat Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al-Khalifa 115 to 88, seeing him succeed Sepp Blatter within football's world governing body.

The Palermo owner had labelled Infantino the "chief of the bureaucrats" in a rant to Radio Bruno, and added: "I hope they suspend me for having said that. It would be an honour for me."

The FIGC have duly obliged, with Zamparini banned for 20 days and handed a hefty fine.

"The National Federal Tribunal, chaired by lawyer Sergio Artico, sanctioned Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini with a 20-day inhibition and a fine of €18.000," an FIGC statement read.

"The Sicilian club was also fined €18.000. Zamparini had already been banned for some remarks that were offensive to FIFA president Gianni Infantino."