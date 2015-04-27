Zanetti: Icardi close to signing new deal

Inter are close to agreeing a new contract for star striker Mauro Icardi, according to vice-president and former captain Javier Zanetti.

Icardi has been a rare bright spark for Inter this season, with the 22-year-old netting 17 goals in Serie A.

The Argentinian's form has attracted attention from across Europe, but Zanetti is confident his compatriot will remain at San Siro.

"We're very close to a renewal, he’s doing really well and will be very important for us in the future," said Zanetti.

"We've reaffirmed our intention of keeping him here. We're building a new team, with a lot of young players who are supported in difficult times.

"Fortunately we're overcoming these difficulties and now we must look to the future and to becoming protagonists again.

"We have to think about the good of the club to become competitive again and bring the club back to where it belongs in the table."