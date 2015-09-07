Zanetti positive over Inter future

Javier Zanetti is optimistic about what lies ahead for Inter and believes that Mauro Icardi can go on to achieve great things with the club.

The Argentine called time on a trophy-laden 19-year affair with the Italian giants in 2014 and had his number-four jersey retired as a mark of respect for his contribution.

Following his retirement, Zanetti was appointed as Inter's vice-president but in their first season without him on the pitch, the club failed to qualify for European competition.

However, the 42-year-old believes the conditions for progression are in place at San Siro.

"It's a new group because so many players have arrived, and I think they understand what it means to wear the Inter shirt. We hope to continue like this," Zanetti said at an event promoted by Unicredit.

The former Argentina international also reserved special praise for striker Icardi, who finished the 2014-15 Serie A season alongside Luca Toni at the top of the scoring charts with 22 goals.

"[Icardi] is still very young," he added. "I think he can still grow a lot, even though he already understands the history of our club. I hope he will have a great future."

Zanetti was an essential part of Jose Mourinho's Inter squad that completed an historic treble in 2010, and he took some time to recall that campaign.

"We were a very strong group, also mentally, and we wanted to win everything we could. We wanted to win that final at all costs," he said.

"In all my years at Inter it was the greatest joy we could give to the fans. Mourinho? We hugged each other on the pitch, I thanked him for the two years we spent together and what we did. He was aware that we did an amazing thing."