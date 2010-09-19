Zanetti taken to hospital with chest pains

"It's nothing to worry about. He is returning to Milan with us," Inter coach Rafael Benitez told Sky television.

The 37-year-old Argentine continues to astound fans with his all-action displays despite his age and his decision to stay on the pitch despite significant pain sums up his professionalism.

"I took a blow from a ball in my lower abdomen but I couldn't stop despite the great pain, we were winning," he joked to Inter's TV channel.

"When I went back into the dressing-room my chest felt blocked so I called the doctor and we went to hospital for some precautionary checks. I want to reassure everyone I'm fine."