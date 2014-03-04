Zanetti will do 'what is best' for Inter Milan

The 40-year-old veteran ruptured his Achilles tendon last April and has made only seven appearances for Walter Mazzarri's side this campaign.

Zanetti, whose contract at San Siro expires in June, has reportedly attracted interest from Chelsea with a view to a position on the Premier League side's coaching staff.

Those rumours have since been denied by Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, and Zanetti insists that his next move is yet to be determined.

"Inter has given me so much and I am very proud," Zanetti said at a special presentation to receive the 'Cartellino Viola' Fair Play award.

"This season I wanted to return from a serious injury, show I can be useful and keep playing.

"The most important thing is the future of this team, qualifying for Europe and finishing the season well.

"Then we will see - I am here and available.

"The bond between me and Inter will last forever. At the end of this season, thanks to the great relationship I have with (president) Erick Thohir, we will assess what is best for Inter."