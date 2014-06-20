Zeman to take over as Cagliari's new coach

Giulini was presented as the club's owner on Friday after completing a takeover from former president Massimo Cellino - now owner of English Championship club Leeds United.

The Italian outfit are now owned by chemicals company Fluorsid Group, with one of Giulini's first acts as owner being to replace Ivo Pulga as coach.

Giulini said the 67-year-old experienced Czech would take the reins at Cagliari in July, and he will likely be tasked with improving on the club's 15th-placed finish last term.

"Zeman will arrive in early July, in the next few days his assistants will come in. He has signed a one-year contract," Giulini confirmed.

He also spoke of his desire to outdo the achievements of his predecessor Cellino and stated there would be a focus on producing quality young players.

"The 22 years with Cellino were fantastic. I pledge to do well, even better than Cellino. Then, we will see if in 22 years I will have been able to achieve better results," he added.

"There will be an increase in the budget for the academy, we will place great emphasis on the youth."