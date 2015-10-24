Zenden puzzled by Mourinho reports

Bolo Zenden finds it hard to believe Jose Mourinho might want out of Chelsea amid reports of dressing room unrest at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho guided the London club to the Premier League title last season, but has endured a miserable start to the 2015-16 campaign.

Chelsea have won just three of their opening nine games in the top flight and head into Saturday's derby at West Ham down in 12th place, as well as being third in Champions League Group G.

Talk of a player revolt against t Mourinho has been widespread, but former Chelsea midfielder Zenden expects the ex-Inter and Real Madrid boss to remain at the helm.

The ex-Netherlands international told Omnisport: "He's always said that he's very much at ease at Chelsea and it's a club close to his heart.

"I don't see why he would want to move again and you have to ask where would he go, there's not so much choice. He's happy at Chelsea and he's happy in London, his family are happy there as well."

Zenden is perplexed by Chelsea's dismal start to the season and feels the onus is on the players to turn around their fortunes.

"The players they have got are probably the best you can have, the manager is probably one of the best you can have so to see them in the situation they are is very strange," he added.

"You would obviously expect to see look at the table and see Chelsea at the top and not in the bottom bit. I don't know what it comes from, it's still mainly the same players and the players that have come in are quality.

"It's up to them to turn the table. I'm as surprised as anybody else (by their start)."

Zenden also expects Eden Hazard to return to form and sees no problem with Mourinho's treatment of the Belgium forward, who came on as a late substitute in the victory over Aston Villa last weekend.

"He's a big player. Every player goes through a spell where it doesn't go according to plan," continued the ex-Barcelona and Liverpool man.

"I guess this is Eden's time and sometimes it's good that a manager gets you to look in the mirror and says everybody has to work hard.

"I'm sure that Eden will bounce back because he's a fantastic player and a good guy to have around in the dressing room."