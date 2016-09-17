Zesco United 2 Mamelodi Sundowns 1: Mwanza double puts hosts in pole position

Zesco United have the edge in their CAF Champions League semi-final after Jackson Mwanza's second-half double saw them overcome Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the first leg on Saturday.

Zambian champions Zesco started well at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Jesse Were squandering a gilt-edged chance to put the hosts ahead inside 10 minutes before Jacob Banda made a great save at the other end to deny Samuel Mabunda.

Mwela Mwape should have given Zesco the lead shortly after the interval, but Mwanza put the hosts ahead with a towering header in the 54th minute.

The striker was on hand to double his and Zesco's tally three minutes later, drilling home a fantastic free-kick.

Zesco missed another golden opportunity to all-but wrap up the tie late on, and Khama Billiat pulled one back for the visitors with a close-range strike three minutes from time.

The victory puts Zesco in pole position heading into the second-leg on September 24, with a final against Egyptian side Zamalek likely on the cards after they demolished Wydad Casablanca 4-0 in the first leg of the other last-four clash.