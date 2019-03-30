Zidane admits Pogba admiration and opens door for future move to Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has expressed his admiration for Paul Pogba following the player’s comments about the Spanish giants during the international break.

While on France duty last week, Manchester United midfielder Pogba was reported to have told a press conference Real were a “dream” club and made specific reference to his compatriot Zidane, as well as saying he was currently happy at Old Trafford.

When asked about that ahead of Sunday’s LaLiga home clash with Huesca, Zidane was quoted by AS as saying: “I like Pogba a lot, it’s nothing new.

“I know him personally. He’s a different kind of player, he brings so much and they are few players who bring as much as he does.

“He’s a midfielder who knows how to defend and how to attack. He knows how to do everything on the pitch.

“He’s not part of my squad, he plays at United and what’s he’s said about Real Madrid and his desire to come here if one day he gets the chance when he wants to leave United… If when he finishes his experience at United he wants to come here why shouldn’t he come to Real Madrid?”

Sunday’s match will be Real’s second since Zidane returned as head coach earlier this month, succeeding the sacked Santiago Solari.

The first was the 2-0 win over Celta Vigo on March 16, for which goalkeeper Keylor Navas came into the team, with Thibaut Courtois dropping to the bench.

Zidane, who stressed after that game “it’s not a final decision” and that “Thibaut is going to play again”, said on Saturday that a leg problem had ruled Courtois out of the Huesca match.

He said: “Courtois is not well, that’s why he has not trained. It is the right rectus femoris, he has discomfort.

“We have to see exactly how long he’s going to be out. As a coach I will not risk a player who has a discomfort and more with Thibaut, who has played a lot.

“It’s a matter of a few days, but tomorrow he will not be (involved).”

Zidane was asked whether his son Luca Zidane would play on Sunday, and said with a smile: “He’s one of the keepers. Tomorrow we’ll see who starts.”

Vinicius Junior and Dani Carvajal are also sidelined.

Third-placed Real – out of the Champions League and the Copa del Rey – headed into the weekend lying third in the Laliga table, 12 points behind leaders Barcelona.

They face a rock-bottom Huesca outfit who won three out of five games before losing each of their last two.

Huesca boss Francisco was quoted on his club’s official website as saying: “Nobody is going to take away anybody’s enthusiasm to get three points.

“We will not have stage fright. We have to enjoy playing at the Bernabeu, but keeping our feet on the ground and being humble. We know we will have to do things very well to get a positive result.”