Zidane can achieve big things at Real Madrid - Navas

Keylor Navas is adamant Zinedine Zidane is the right man for Real Madrid and has backed the Frenchman to guide the Santiago Bernabeu side to success in the years to come.

Zidane replaced Rafa Benitez as the man in charge at Madrid back in January, but has been unable to help them catch up with La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Madrid have fallen 12 points behind the Catalans since Zidane's appointment, while they are trailing second-placed Atletico Madrid by four points, but Navas remains confident Zidane can turn things around.

"Zidane is showing that he wasn't just born to score the winning goal in the 2002 Champions League final," Navas told ABC.

"He has every chance of achieving big things here as a coach.

"Adapting to new ideas takes time. The pieces need to slot into place.

"It's a mistake to take this as a race against the clock. That said, don't forget that Real Madrid always bounce back."

Madrid will be looking to book their ticket for the quarter-finals of the Champions League when they take on Roma on Tuesday and Navas has stressed they are not getting complacent, regardless of their 2-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico in the first leg.

"We aren't taking anything for granted against Roma," he added.

"We're going to go all out for the win because Real Madrid know no other way. It's part of their DNA, their history and the DNA of their fans."