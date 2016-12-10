Zidane champions 'undying belief' of Real Madrid saviour Ramos

Zinedine Zidane championed Sergio Ramos' "undying belief" as the centre-back again saved Real Madrid with a late goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna.

Although Alvaro Morata's fine strike just after the break put Madrid ahead, Deportivo looked likely to come away with all three points when Joselu scored a quick-fire double against his former team.

But Mariano Diaz levelled six minutes from the end and Ramos – Madrid's last-gasp saviour in El Clasico last week – clinched the win in stoppage time, ensuring they set a new club record of 35 matches unbeaten.

"My players have incredible belief," Zidane told reporters. "We know that we can achieve great things together.

"Ramos is special. He is our captain; he's the soul of this team. Ramos has this undying belief that he can change things even in the last minute. He's incredible.

"There are certain expectations placed upon us – they come with the shirt. The players gave their soul until the very end. We suffered, but we believed; it's amazing."

A buoyant Ramos also spoke at full-time and championed Madrid's character after plucking a result from nowhere once again.

"We had many chances to score in the first half but didn't take them," he acknowledged to Movistar+.

"It wasn't a great game for us and we need to improve on some aspects, but we showed character and we went for the win. We deserve this.

"I think if you keep trying until the very end and keep trying to change the outcome, this sort of thing can happen."