Zidane comes at the right time - Pavon

The appointment of Zinedine Zidane comes at the right time for Real Madrid, Zidane's former team-mate Francisco Pavon says.

Pavon and Zidane played together in the Galacticos side who swept to Champions League glory in 2002.

Zidane was appointed by Real Madrid after the club parted company with Rafa Benitez, who was in charge for just six months.

Speaking to 4G Radio, Pavon said: "Zidane is the ideal piece and has come at the right time."

He added that Zidane "was a magnificent player and an exemplary partner. He has always been a great guy."

Pavon was referred to by club president Florentino Perez in his infamous "Zidanes y Pavones" comment about buying stars and developing young talent.

"I was not bothered by that term," said Pavon.

"Always have a model, either way, and that model was pretty good."