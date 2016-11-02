Zidane criticises Madrid's lack of intensity

Zinedine Zidane bemoaned a lack of intensity from Real Madrid after they let a two-goal lead slip in a 3-3 Champions League draw with Legia Warsaw.

Gareth Bale opened the scoring with Madrid's fastest goal in the Champions League after 57 seconds in a contest played behind closed-doors in Warsaw, netting with a blistering long-range volley, and was involved again as he set up Karim Benzema to make it 2-0.

But Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe pulled one back before half-time, with Miroslav Radovic then levelling matters in the 58th minute and Thibault Moulin completing an incredible turnaround seven minutes from time.

However, Mateo Kovacic rescued a point for Madrid two minutes later, with the visitors denied a victory as Lucas Vazquez rattled the crossbar with the last kick of the game.

The result means Madrid will have to wait to confirm their place in the last 16. Zidane's men trail Group F leaders Borussia Dortmund by two points and are five ahead of third-placed Sporting CP with two games left.

"It was a strange match, and we couldn't do what we wanted to," Zidane told beIN Sports. "We lacked a bit of everything, especially intensity. We lost it and then you can concede. We didn't lose but the feeling is bad. We have plenty to analyse.

"When you go 2-0 up you must think a bit more and be a bit more together as a team. We did not do that, we let them have more space.

"For sure it is more difficult [to win the group], but it does not change anything for us, we can still finish first and we aim for that."