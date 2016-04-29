Zidane demands Sociedad focus

Zinedine Zidane is determined not to let Real Madrid's Champions League aspirations get in the way of a late push for the Liga title against Real Sociedad.

Madrid return to league action at Anoeta on Saturday after the midweek goalless draw with Manchester City in the first leg of their European semi-final.

While a place in the Champions League final is a big priority for Zidane, he also has hit sights set on challenging Barcelona for the league title.

Madrid travel to Sociedad one point off the summit and without Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, with Zidane knowing the clash holds as much importance as Wednesday's second leg against City.

"I care about the game tomorrow," Zidane said on Friday. "We want them [Ronaldo and Benzema] to recover quickly, but I will not talk about this anymore.

"We have a game tomorrow and that is the most important thing. We must do our utmost to win the match. We are behind [Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the league], so we have to win every game and wait.

"The idea is not to think about Wednesday. Let's think only about tomorrow's game and do the best to win.

"It will be a difficult match, in a tough stadium. I have seen many games of Sociedad and know it will be difficult, but we, as always, must think of us."

Sociedad sit 12th in the table and were beaten 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in December.