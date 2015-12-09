Zidane: Don't write off Ribery

Zinedine Zidane believes Franck Ribery will return to his previous heights at Bayern Munich having overcome an ankle injury.

After nine months on the sidelines, the 32-year-old scored on his comeback in the 3-1 Bundesliga defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach at the weekend.

The Frenchman has been backed by compatriot and World Cup-winner Zidane to prove any doubters wrong and get back to the top of his game.

"Many may have already written him off, but I them that is a mistake. Ribery will be as strong as before," Zidane told Sport Bild.

"If I know Franck, he is eager to show everything again. When he is on the pitch, he has an incredible energy and is not just at his limits, but even beyond."

Bayern face Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday with coach Pep Guardiola unsure if Ribery will feature.