Zidane: Picking Madrid team gives me headaches

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said the options in his squad are giving him headaches after he watched the European champions win 3-0 at Real Sociedad.

Wales star Gareth Bale scored twice to record an opening-day LaLiga victory on Sunday, but Marco Asensio was also on the scoresheet as he made his full Madrid debut.

And Zidane admitted after the game that he is struggling to identify his strongest line-up, with Cristiano Ronaldo among those still to come into the fold.

"I have to make decisions," the Frenchman said.

"I chose Asensio, who did well and scored a goal, but the others have also played well.

"It is difficult to choose the starting 11, my head hurts when I have to do it."

Zidane also added that it was important to get off to a winning start, with the early months of the season crucial in deciding honours.

"We had to start the season well," he said. "Because the first few games always cost us."

Madrid welcome Celta Vigo to the Santiago Bernabeu for their home opener next week.