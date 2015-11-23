Zidane is ready for Madrid job - Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti believes Zinedine Zidane is ready to coach Real Madrid, as the pressure continues to grow on the under-fire Rafael Benitez.

Benitez received the backing of Madrid president Florentino Perez on Monday, just 48 hours after the humbling 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in El Clasico.

Zidane, coach of Madrid's reserves, has distanced himself from the position, but Ancelotti feels the France great - who served as his assistant at Santiago Bernabeu - is equipped for the top job.

"He has a stunning CV as a player and is preparing for a big career as a manager," former Madrid boss Ancelotti told RMC Sport, via AS.

"He has all the qualities necessary to be a fantastic manager: charisma, personality and experience.

"In the future he could manage Real Madrid or any other club for that matter. Would he be the right man now? Yes, I think so.

"When I arrived at Real Madrid he helped me a lot. He has a great relationship with [Karim] Benzema and [Raphael] Varane, he understands the workings of the club and his input was very important to me.

"When Zidane talks, the players listen."

Benitez's relationship with Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has been questioned constantly since he took over in June.

Ancelotti said keeping players happy was crucial.

"It's the most important thing for a manager, the relationship he has with the players," the Italian added.

"You can talk all you want about tactics or techniques, but if you don't have the players on your side then you won't have the collective motivation to put a system in place or the players to make it work.

"Every manager has their own idea of the football he wants to put into practice, but it's the players that execute the design out on the pitch."

He continued: "I’m speaking in general here, I don't know what’s happening in the Real Madrid dressing room now."