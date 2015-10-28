Zidane: Ronaldo and Bale not for sale

Zinedine Zidane says that Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale are staying put at Real Madrid.

Ronaldo has recently been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu and back to the Premier League with Manchester United, the club where he first made his name.

But Madrid great Zidane, who won the Champions League with the club in 2002, has insisted that Ronaldo and Bale will not be leaving the Spanish capital.

"No, he [Ronaldo] is not for sale, it wouldn't make sense," the former France international told ShortList.

"Big players are what people want to read about, so that is why they are written about, but why would Real Madrid have any intention of selling the best player in the world?

"Cristiano Ronaldo has been the best player in the world for the past few years, and he knows he is the best.

"It doesn't mean that he doesn't work hard, or that he doesn't want to improve and get better, but he has that confidence where he knows how good he is.

"I was not the most prolific goalscorer, but I knew how good I was. I knew that I could read the game and see things one or two seconds quicker than everybody else."

Wales star Bale has experienced a mixed start to his career at Madrid, with injuries and a drop in form last season generating speculation about his future with the club.

Zidane, though, is certain that the former Tottenham winger will also be remaining at Madrid for the foreseeable future.

"Of course clubs are going to want Gareth, he is one of the best in the world, but I am not sure how much clearer we can be," maintained Zidane, who is currently the manager of Real Madrid's reserve side.

"Gareth has made it clear, his agent has made it clear, we have made it clear, his future is at Real Madrid. We sign the best players in the world, we don't sell them."