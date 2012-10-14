Zidane takes first steps towards France job
Zinedine Zidane is taking the first steps towards possibly managing the French national team in the future by joining coaching programme at the French Football National Institute (INF).
"I will pass my coaching diplomas (at INF)," 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 winner Zidane told French sports daily L'Equipe.
Asked if he would be interested in coaching France one day, he said: "Why not, one day, coach this team..."
