Zidane urges patience with Modric injury

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane is encouraging a patient approach to Luka Modric's return from injury, and insists he will not rush the midfielder back.

Modric injured his left knee in Madrid's 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last month, but is nearing a return to full fitness.

Croatia head coach Ante Cacic has suggested he will be calling the former Tottenham midfielder up to the national team in November, despite his lack of game time.

Zidane, though, is determined that Modric will not play for club or country until the Madrid medical team have given him their approval.

"I'm not going to comments on [Cacic's] words," Zidane told a news conference ahead of his side's away LaLiga clash with Alaves on Saturday.

"I have information from my medics and [Modric] still isn't with the team.

"He is recovering and he is doing slightly better. We are taking it one day at a time. Next week will be important and we have to have patience."

Madrid are one point clear of Sevilla at the top of LaLiga, while Croatia likewise sit first in their 2018 World Cup qualifying group.