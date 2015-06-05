Zidane will continue as Castilla coach

Zinedine Zidane confirmed he will coach Real Madrid Castilla for one more year as he equips himself for a future role in La Liga.

Zidane, who was unable to guide Real's reserve team out of Segunda B in his first season in charge, was touted as a possible replacement for Carlo Ancelotti prior to Rafa Benitez's appointment on Wednesday.

The Frenchman is determined to coach at the highest level, having completed his UEFA Pro License, however, he remains committed to the capital club, albeit with Castilla.

"I am going to continue for one more year at Castilla because it is what I want to do now," Zidane was quoted as telling Radio Monte Carlo.

"I will take a few days off, but soon I will prepare for next season. I will have more young players because Real Madrid C will disappear. I will have to pick 23 players from a group of 60, and I like that.

"I have no ambition beyond Castilla for now, then we'll see. Obviously my goal is to coach in the Primera Division, but I do not know when or with which team. I do not even ask myself the question right now."

Zidane, who came close to taking the reins at Bordeaux last season, added: "Do I think that [president] Florentino [Perez] dreams of me being coach of the first team? I feel happy at Madrid.

"We will see what happens in the future. They have hired another coach. They think that it's still not the right moment for me. It doesn't worry me."