Zieler to leave relegated Hannover

Germany goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler has announced his intention to leave Hannover after the club's relegation from the Bundesliga.

Eintracht Frankfurt's victory over Mainz on Sunday consigned bottom side Hannover to the second tier.

And the shot-stopper has revealed he believes his future lies away from HDI-Arena.

Zieler is under contract until the end of next season but his deal reportedly includes a €3.5million relegation release clause.

"Anyone who knows me knows how much this relegation hurts," he posted on Facebook.

"I feel closely connected to Hannover, with the people and the club.

"And I just think that a club like 96 belongs in the Bundesliga, no ifs or buts. So I really hope that the second division is only a stopover.

"How it goes on with me personally, I don't know yet, but I want to be honest. As much as I've grown to love Hannover, I am also very ambitious.

"And my goal, even in the coming season, is to play in the top division. There have been approaches but I'm yet to make a decision.

"I would like to thank you for your support in the last few months, even if it has not been easy. See you soon. Your Ron."

Zieler, who joined Hannover in 2008 after being released by Manchester United, is one of the longest serving players at the club, as well as the vice-captain. He made his international debut in November 2011 against Ukraine and has six caps.