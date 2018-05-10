Trending

Ziganda to leave Athletic Bilbao

Jose Angel Ziganda's departure from Athletic Bilbao at the end of the season has been confirmed by the La Liga club.

Athletic Bilbao will need a new coach for the 2018-19 season after confirming Jose Angel Ziganda will leave at the conclusion of the campaign.

Ziganda, who spent seven years with the club as a player, was appointed last May as the replacement for Ernesto Valverde, who moved to Barcelona and led the Catalan giants to a domestic double this term.

But Athletic struggled for consistent form throughout the season and sit 14th in La Liga with two matches remaining.

Ziganda's departure was announced at a news conference on Thursday, with president Josu Urrutia thanking the coach for his efforts.

"It's a sad moment for me, but as Josu has said, the important thing is the club and I understand the decision," Ziganda told reporters. 

"We have to put the club ahead of friends and it's a decision that I understand very much.

"I had an opportunity to be in a privileged place and I have not been able to achieve the objectives."